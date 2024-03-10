Campbell: ‘Everything is on the table' on Steward Health Care

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell called the financial crisis at Steward Health Care a "dire situation" and told NBC10 Boston's @Issue that "everything is on the table" as her office gathers more information on the for-profit hospital chain's finances.

"They need to be more transparent, " Campbell told Cory Smith and Sue O'Connell about Steward. "(We're) continuing to push for more information, more documents. We have tools to be able to do that."

"I can't speak to every detail of that strategy at this stage because it's ongoing, but (we're) pushing them to release the information that we need, that the state needs not only for the immediate step of providing quality care, but also what accountability looks like for them. I will stress everything is on the table as we get more information. As people reach out to our office to file complaints, we will look at civil, criminal, the whole spectrum of remedies available to hold Steward accountable for creating the situation."

Campbell also talked to @Issue about her office's lawsuit against the town of Milton for voting to not comply with the MBTA Communities Law.

"It's unfortunate that a select few, including some folks in the (Milton) Planning Board, are looking to work against the implementation of this mandatory law, "Campbell said.

"Obviously, we're in a housing crisis. It's also a tool to close the racial wealth gap. Housing dictates so much, and if we want our state to continue to be innovative, for our economy to continue to grow, this is an effective tool, a bipartisan effort that will make us not only more successful, but help us really address the housing crisis."