Police in Canada are looking for a woman accused of damaging hundreds of cars in the Vancouver area, resulting in more than $500,000 (CAD) in damage.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Coquitlam, a city in the Canadian province of British Columbia, released surveillance video showing a suspect keying several cars at dealership.

Police say the incidents happened at the Journey Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram dealership on Dominion Avenue, and a second location in Port Coquitlam.

Coquitlam has a population of just under 150,000 and is about 45 minutes north of the western U.S. border.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police say they received three reports of “mass car keying” incidents between January and April.

The suspect is also accused of damaging the outside of the one of the businesses, according to police.

The suspect is described as a woman with shoulder-length blonde hair between 40 and 50-years-old.

"It is clear in the videos that the suspect was deliberately scratching the vehicles one-by-one,” Corporal Alexa Hodgins of the Coquitlam RCMP said in a statement. “Our investigators are continuing to follow up on any investigational leads, but are requesting the assistance from the public in identifying the suspect.”

Police says the suspect was wearing glasses, gloves, a knitted hat and a face mask and was driving a 2008-2013 Ford Escape.

Those with information on the suspect are asked to call Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Coquitlam at 604-945-1550.