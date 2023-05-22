Canada

Canadian Police Searching for Woman Accused of Keying Nearly 400 Cars at Vancouver-Area Dealerships

In surveillance video released Wednesday by police, a suspect wearing a face mask and knitted hat is seen damaging cars in a dealership parking lot.

By Kayla Galloway

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Canada are looking for a woman accused of damaging hundreds of cars in the Vancouver area, resulting in more than $500,000 (CAD) in damage. 

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Coquitlam, a city in the Canadian province of British Columbia, released surveillance video showing a suspect keying several cars at dealership. 

Police say the incidents happened at the Journey Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram dealership on Dominion Avenue, and a second location in Port Coquitlam. 

Coquitlam has a population of just under 150,000 and is about 45 minutes north of the western U.S. border.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

news May 17

Wildfires Burn Millions of Acres in Canada, Send Oil Prices Higher

Canada Mar 31

Canada Moves to Ban Americans From Buying Ozempic There to Save Money: ‘It Has to Stop'

Police say they received three reports of “mass car keying” incidents between January and April. 

The suspect is also accused of damaging the outside of the one of the businesses, according to police.

The suspect is described as a woman with shoulder-length blonde hair between 40 and 50-years-old.

"It is clear in the videos that the suspect was deliberately scratching the vehicles one-by-one,” Corporal Alexa Hodgins of the Coquitlam RCMP said in a statement. “Our investigators are continuing to follow up on any investigational leads, but are requesting the assistance from the public in identifying the suspect.”

Police says the suspect was wearing glasses, gloves, a knitted hat and a face mask and was driving a 2008-2013 Ford Escape. 

Those with information on the suspect are asked to call Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Coquitlam at 604-945-1550.

This article tagged under:

CanadaCrime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us