Cape Cod Man Charged With Killing $10,000 Worth of Lobsters

Police say Joseph Vaudo was captured on video shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday turning off the compressor and oxygen supply to Superior Lobster & Seafood's live seafood tank

By Marc Fortier

The ex-owner of a Cape Cod seafood company is charged with destroying $10,000 worth of lobsters at his former shop last week.

Sandwich police said Joseph Vaudo was captured on video shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday throwing trash into a commercial dumpster at Superior Lobster & Seafood and then turning off the compressor and oxygen supply to the company's live seafood tank.

At least $10,000 worth of lobster was lost as a result of the vandalism, police said.

Vaudo, 70, who lives in Sandwich, was arrested and charged with felony vandalism of property and illegal dumping. He was arraigned Monday and ordered to stay away from Superior Lobster & Seafood. He pleaded not guilty and his bail was set at $1,000.

The Cape Cod Times reports that Vaudo previously owned Superior Lobster & Seafood under the name Mr. Vaudo's Fish Market. He also previously owned another seafood market in town for decades.

The newspaper said the store's manager told police he noticed the live oxygen tank didn't have any oxygen flow and the power had been shut off when he arrived at work on Friday morning.

