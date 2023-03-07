CCSU Student Arrested After Watching 2 Women Shower in Locker Rooms: Warrant

A Central Connecticut State University student has been charged with voyeurism after allegedly watching women shower in the locker rooms on campus.

An arrest warrant obtained by NBC Connecticut says that a 25-year-old male student is charged with criminal trespassing and voyeurism after a Jan. 17 incident.

Two female students told campus police about a suspicious person in the women's locker room of Kaiser Hall. The students reported seeing a man peaking through an entry door to the female showers at about 2 p.m., the warrant states.

The students reported that they had just finished swim practice when the incident happened. When seeing the man, the students screamed and ran to their coach, according to the warrant.

The swim coach was able to follow him out of Kaiser Hall and take pictures of him. The students confirmed it was the same man that peaked inside the locker room, according to authorities.

Following an investigation, the man was identified and school officials said he lived in one of the on-campus dorms. He told officers that he accidentally went into the women's locker room after getting lost inside the building, the warrant states.

Investigators determined that signage clearly indicated that the door he entered led to the women's locker room.

"Due to the lockers and bathroom areas, along with the door clearly labeled "Women's" leading to this area, it would be reasonable to believe that any person would understand that they are not only in a locker room, but the women's locker room," the warrants states. "[His] actions indicated he was aware of his location."

Cameras inside the building also captured images of the suspect, who was later identified and arrested.

NBC Connecticut reached out to the university for comment. They said they're unable to comment on a pending investigation involving a named student.