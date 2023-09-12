coronavirus

CDC advisers recommend updated Covid shot for everyone ages 6 months and up

The final decision now falls to CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen

Everyone ages 6 months and older should get the updated Covid vaccine this fall, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overwhelmingly recommended Tuesday.

The final decision now falls to CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen, who is expected to sign off on the committee's recommendations as soon as Tuesday evening.

That move would then clear the way for the shots — projected to be available within the next 48 hours in some areas, the CDC said.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

