Celtics COVID-19 Update: When Can Tatum, Other Players Return?

When can Tatum, other Celtics players return from quarantine? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

First, the good news: The Boston Celtics finally might get to play Friday night.

The Celtics practiced Thursday for the first time in nearly a week and had eight players present. That means they're on track to have the minimum number of players needed to host the Orlando Magic at TD Garden on Friday.

The C's had their last three games (vs. Miami on Sunday; at Chicago on Tuesday and vs. Orlando on Wednesday) postponed after Robert Williams and Jayson Tatum reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 last week, forcing several teammates to quarantine due to contact tracing.

Celtics Talk Podcast: Celtics vs. COVID; Where does Boston rank in the beefed-up East? | Listen & subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Fortunately for Boston, two of those players -- big men Tristan Thompson and Grant Williams -- are on track to be cleared for Friday's game after beginning their seven-day quarantines late last week.

So, which other Celtics could be active Friday night? Here's the team's injury report for Thursday afternoon:

OUT: Jayson Tatum (health & safety protocols), Robert Williams (health & safety protocols), Carsen Edwards (health & safety protocols), Kemba Walker (left knee injury recovery), Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery)

QUESTIONABLE: Jaylen Brown (health & safety protocols), Daniel Theis (health & safety protocols), Semi Ojeleye (health & safety protocols), Javonte Green (health & safety protocols)

Brown, Ojeleye and Green first appeared on Boston's injury report on Jan. 9, when Tatum's positive test was reported. Assuming a successful seven-day quarantine, that trio should be back for this Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Tatum is facing a 10-to-14-day quarantine, though, so he likely won't return until the team's Jan. 20 game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the earliest.

The Celtics added an additional player to their COVID-19 protocol Monday that forced the postponement of Tuesday's game, and that player appears to be Edwards, who is listed as out for Friday and in theory wouldn't be ready for Sunday's contest, either.

As for the immediate future: Here's the eight-man lineup Boston could roll out Friday versus the Magic:

Guards: Marcus Smart, Payton Pritchard, Jeff Teague, Tremont Waters

Wings: Aaron Nesmith

Bigs: Tristan Thompson, Grant Williams, Tacko Fall

Rookie Aaron Nesmith as the team's only wing isn't ideal, but fans will be eager to see Pritchard and Fall see extended minutes if Friday's game goes down.