Celtics' Marcus Smart, Enes Kanter, Vincent Poirier Have Epic Swimming Race in Orlando Bubble

The Boston Celtics appear to be enjoying their time in the NBA's Orlando bubble.

Saturday, C's rookie Tacko Fall took to Instagram Live to record teammates Marcus Smart, Enes Kanter, and Vincent Poirier racing each other in the pool.

Which Celtic is the swimming champ? Watch the video below to find out.

A close call, but Poirier edged out Kanter by a hair. As for Smart, well... there's a flopping joke in there somewhere. Celtics fans could have gone without the injury scare, that's for sure.

The C's will have a couple more weeks of fun and games before it's time to shift the focus to an NBA title. They'll begin their season restart with a tough July 31 matchup vs. the Milwaukee Bucks.

