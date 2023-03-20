Celtics' Robert Williams Expected to Return Tuesday Vs. Kings

Robert Williams off C's injury report ahead of Tuesday vs. Kings originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It appears the Boston Celtics will have Robert Williams back in the mix for Tuesday's road trip finale vs. the Sacramento Kings.

Williams, who has been sidelined since March 3 with a hamstring strain, was removed from the C's injury report on Monday.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs Sacramento:



Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) - OUT

Payton Pritchard (left heel pain) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 20, 2023

The Celtics have struggled mightily, particularly on the defensive end, in Williams' absence. They've gone 4-5 since Williams limped off with the injury during the team's loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Williams has only played 28 games this season as offseason knee surgery delayed his campaign until Dec. 16. The 25-year-old is averaging 8.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

With 10 games left in the regular season, the Celtics find themselves fighting with the Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 2 seed. The Sixers overtook them in the Eastern Conference standings after they blew a 19-point lead in Saturday's loss to the Utah Jazz.

Celtics vs. Kings is set for a 10 p.m. ET tip-off on Tuesday night.