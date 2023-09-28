Pfizer Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla was the featured speaker at the Boston College Chief Executives Club luncheon on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Boston Harbor Hotel.

In a conversation with CVS Health President and CEO Karen Lynch, Bourla discussed leading with purpose, innovation and equity.

Bourla and Pfizer made headlines for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bourla wrote about Pfizer's experience developing the COVID-19 vaccine in his book "Moonshot: Inside Pfizer's Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible."

Pfizer is also pursuing breakthroughs across a wide range of therapeutic areas, including cancer, cardiovascular disease and inflammatory conditions.

Bourla has held several posts in his more than 30 years at Pfizer, and as CEO said the company is now more science-driven, focused on research and development and digital innovation.

He and his leadership team are credited with establishing a new culture at Pfizer, thanks in part to the Purpose Blueprint, structured around values of courage, excellence, equity and joy.

Three thousand of the company's 83,000 employees are located in Massachusetts. Pfizer reported $31 billion in revenue in 2023 as of the end of August.

The Boston CEO Club is in its 31st year and welcomes Boston business leaders several times a year at the Boston College Chief Executives Club to hear thought leaders on a variety of topics.