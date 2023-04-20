Alec Baldwin

Charges Against Alec Baldwin Dropped in ‘Rust' Shooting, Attorneys Say

Hutchins was shot and killed on Oct. 21, 2021, during filming at the Bonanza Creek Ranch

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Charges against Alec Baldwin, stemming from the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of his Western movie "Rust," have been dropped, his lawyers said Thursday.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” according to a joint statement by Baldwin's lawyers Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro.

Alec Baldwin will face an involuntary manslaughter charge in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film “Rust”.

Hutchins was shot and killed on Oct. 21, 2021, during filming at the Bonanza Creek Ranch

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Alec Baldwin
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us