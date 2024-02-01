Chia Seed Pudding Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup milk (I’ve been loving cashew as a great milk alternative)
- ¼ cup chia seeds
- 1 TBS date syrup (The Date Lady makes a great one! Honey or maple syrup is also nice)
- ¼ tsp vanilla extract
- ½ cup fresh or frozen mango, pureed
- Toppings: Toasted coconut, passion fruit, crunchy granola, fresh berries and bananas are all some of my favorite
PREPARATION:
- 4 to 12 hours in advance, prepare the chia seeds by whisking together the milk, chia seeds, syrup, and vanilla extract in a sealable container and refrigerate.
- To serve, layer parfait style with the pureed mango. Top with your favorite fixin’s.
- Tip: This travels well, chilled in a small jar.
