Chia Seed Pudding Recipe

Original recipe by @annarossioffiical

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 cup milk (I’ve been loving cashew as a great milk alternative)
  • ¼ cup chia seeds
  • 1 TBS date syrup (The Date Lady makes a great one! Honey or maple syrup is also nice)
  • ¼ tsp vanilla extract
  • ½ cup fresh or frozen mango, pureed
  • Toppings: Toasted coconut, passion fruit, crunchy granola, fresh berries and bananas are all some of my favorite

PREPARATION:

  1. 4 to 12 hours in advance, prepare the chia seeds by whisking together the milk, chia seeds, syrup, and vanilla extract in a sealable container and refrigerate.
  2. To serve, layer parfait style with the pureed mango. Top with your favorite fixin’s. 
  3. Tip: This travels well, chilled in a small jar.
