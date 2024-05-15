Clinton

2-year-old seriously injured after falling out of moving SUV in Clinton, Conn.

connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A 2-year-old boy has serious injuries after opening the door of a moving SUV in Clinton on Tuesday afternoon and falling out, according to state police.

State police said it happened on Sunnybrook Lane in Clinton around 3:14 p.m. and the child was taken to Yale Children's Hospital.

The driver was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for possible injuries. An 11-year-old child was also in the vehicle and had no apparent injuries, according to state police.

The Connecticut State Police - Central District Major Crime Squad and Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad are investigating.

This article tagged under:

Clinton
