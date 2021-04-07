Civil Rights Group Says Conditions Unsanitary at Boston CVS Vaccination Site: Report

A Boston civil rights group is calling on the state to shut down a vaccination program at a CVS in the Grove Hall neighborhood, saying the store is unsanitary and social distancing guidelines are not being enforced, the Boston Globe reports.

Louis Elisa, a member of the Black Boston COVID-19 Coalition’s steering committee, told the paper she visited the store this weekend and found overflowing trash cans and people standing close to each other.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Elisa said people who had received shots were told to sit in a waiting area for 15 minutes, but no one checked in on them.

“I don’t think any of these places should exist without there being monitoring,” Elisa told the Globe.

A CVS spokesperson told the paper the coalition had not reached out to the firm and that conditions at the store were sanitary.