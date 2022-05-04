Comedian Dave Chappelle Tackled Onstage During LA Festival Show

A man who police said was armed with a replica gun rushed a stage and tackled comedian Dave Chappelle as he was performing at a Los Angeles comedy festival late Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department early Wednesday confirmed the attack, saying the weapon the man was carrying can eject a knife blade "when you discharge it correctly."

Several videos and accounts posted online showed the man climbing onto the front of the stage and rushing toward Chappelle. At least one video showed the comedian falling to the floor, with several other people rushing to apprehend the person.

The attacker, a member of the audience at the show, was detained by the venue's security team and later taken to the hospital with "superficial injuries," the LAPD said. Buzzfeed reporter Brianna Sacks shared a video showing the man being loaded onto an ambulance.

Another video posted online of the alleged attacker appeared to the unidentified man on a stretcher with his elbow bent at an odd angle.

Neither Chappelle nor any officer was injured, police said.

Chappelle was performing hs act at the Hollywood Bowl amphitheater as part of the Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival, taking place from April 28 to May 8. Other acts listed in the lineup alongside Chappelle included Chris Rock, Leslie Jones and Jon Stewart.

Representatives for Dave Chappelle and the Hollywood Bowl could not immediately be reached for comment.

The venue said on its website that the show would be a “phone-free experience” and that attendees would be required to secure their phones inside specially designed pouches. At least one person sharing a video of the incident said they had "forgotten" a second phone in their bag.