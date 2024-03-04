Could the best be yet to come? Aging expert Chip Conley talks aging gracefully.

In a world obsessed with anti-aging, today we are leaning into aging and embracing all the good that comes with it. Aging expert, successful hospitality entrepreneur, and best selling author Chip Conley is on a mission to reframe our relationship with age. Chip is the founder of the "Modern Elder Academy," the world's first midlife wisdom school, to offer the tools to reimagine and repurpose their lives. Today he talks with Maria about:

What people at the "Modern Elder Academy" learn

What you GAIN as you grow and age

Why rewriting the narrative of the "midlife crisis" is so important as longevity is growing

The value of the "Midlife Edit"

Retirement -- it's not a one size fits all approach for everyone & it shouldn't be

Follow along on with Chip Conley: @chipconley

For more information on the "Modern Elder Academy:" meawisdom.com