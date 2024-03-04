Health & Wellness

Could the best be yet to come? Aging expert Chip Conley talks aging gracefully.

NBC Universal, Inc.

In a world obsessed with anti-aging, today we are leaning into aging and embracing all the good that comes with it. Aging expert, successful hospitality entrepreneur, and best selling author Chip Conley is on a mission to reframe our relationship with age. Chip is the founder of the "Modern Elder Academy," the world's first midlife wisdom school, to offer the tools to reimagine and repurpose their lives. Today he talks with Maria about:

  • What people at the "Modern Elder Academy" learn
  • What you GAIN as you grow and age
  • Why rewriting the narrative of the "midlife crisis" is so important as longevity is growing
  • The value of the "Midlife Edit"
  • Retirement -- it's not a one size fits all approach for everyone & it shouldn't be

Follow along on with Chip Conley: @chipconley

For more information on the "Modern Elder Academy:" meawisdom.com

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Mom2Mom

relationships May 12, 2023

Actress and author Khadeen Ellis on new book ‘We Over Me'

hub today Nov 30, 2022

Holly Robinson Peete Talks About Newest Book, Family & Hollywood Star

This article tagged under:

Health & Wellness
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us