Multiple Chicago Officers Shot While Attempting to Arrest Carjacking Suspect

NOTE: Police are expected to deliver an update. Watch live in the player above.

Multiple officers were injured Thursday morning after gunfire erupted as they attempted to arrest a "violent carjacking offender" at a district police station in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood, authorities said.

The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. at the 25th District station.

The officers were attempted to take the suspect into custody when "during the arrest process the offender was able to fire multiple shots at arresting officers," Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said.

At least three officers and the alleged offender were wounded, police said.

The first officer was shot in the chin and chest and taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment, where doctors were working to stabilize his condition, according to police and hospital officials. A second officer was taken to Loyola University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the hip.

A third officer was shot in the vest, but the bullet did not penetrate, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said. That officer was also taken to Loyola University Medical Center for treatment.

Two other officers suffered chest pains following the shooting and were taken to Loyola University Medical Center for treatment as well.

"When [officers] leave home, they leave their loved ones and put these stars on and risk everything," Brown said. "They risk everything protecting all of us."

The offender was wounded in the shooting and taken to John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County, Brown said.

Police involved shooting at 25th District with hits to Chicago Police officer & offender. Officer en route to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Reports of another officer who sustained injuries and en route to Loyola Hospital. Media staging at Masonic. — Chicago Police Communications & News Affairs (@CPD_Media) July 30, 2020

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted moments after the shooting that it "is a searing reminder of the danger our men and women of our police department face every day they put on their uniforms and leave their homes."

Today is a searing reminder of the danger our men and women of our Police Department face every day they put on their uniforms and leave their homes. This is the sacrifice they make in order to serve and protect our city and fellow residents. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 30, 2020

Check back for more on this developing story.