2 Pedestrians Killed After Getting Struck by Evading Vehicle on I-91 North in Wethersfield

Two pedestrians who were standing in the road after a collision on Interstate 91 north in Wethersfield have died after they were struck by an evading vehicle on Sunday morning, according to state police.

Investigators said several people were standing in the road after a previous collision around 4 a.m. when they were hit by another vehicle traveling northbound. After the crash, the vehicle failed to stop and evaded the scene.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Two people were pronounced dead and a third person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to state police. The identities of the two people who died have not been released.

Authorities are describing the evading vehicle as a blue 2002 to 2004 Honda CRV with a spare tire affixed to the rear end. Investigators said the vehicle should have damage consistent with a driver's side collision, which may include the driver's side headlight or headlight area and the driver's side bottom rocker panel.

The collision caused the highway to be closed for several hours between exits 25 to 26 in Wethersfield and 27 in Hartford. It has since reopened.

The state Dept. of Transportation previously reported this crash involved a tractor-trailer. The investigation is ongoing.

Any witnesses to the collision or anyone with information on the location of the evading vehicle is asked to contact Connecticut State Police Troop H in Hartford at (860) 534-1000.