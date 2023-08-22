cyberattack

Cyberattack continues to impact 2 healthcare groups in Conn.

A systemwide IT outage caused by a cyberattack continues to affect Eastern Connecticut Health Network and Waterbury HEALTH.

Both health networks are owned by Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical, which is experiencing a system-wide outage because of the cyberattack.

Impact on ECHN

The ECHN website says the following services and locations are closed until further notice:

  • Outpatient Medical Imaging
    • Women's Center
    • Manchester and Rockville Hospitals
    • Tolland and Evergreen Imaging
  • Outpatient Blood Draw

How to reach Eastern Connecticut Health Network

Because of the ongoing system-wide outage, ECHN has set up a temporary phone system for patients to contact offices and providers.

  • Primary Care East Hartford
    • 28 Main St.
    • Phone: 959.867.1312
    • Fax: 860.568.2357
  • Primary Care Ellington
    • 175 West Road
    • Phone: 959.867.1310
    • Fax: 860.375.9133
  • Primary Care Manchester
    • 130 Hartford Road
    • Phone: 959.867.1307
    • Fax: 860.645.3598
  • Primary Care Manchester
    • 29 Haynes St., Suite D
    • Phone: 959.867.1320
    • Fax: 860.648.0607
  • Primary Care Manchester
    • 595 Main St.
    • Phone: 959.867.1319
    • Fax: 860.645.1120
  • Primary Care Manchester
    • 629 Middle Turnpike East
    • Phone: 959.867.1324
    • Fax: 860.647.0469
  • Primary Care South Windsor
    • 2400 Tamarack Ave., Suite 202
    • Phone: 959.867.1323
    • Fax: 860.533.4667
  • Primary Care Vernon
    • 428 Hartford Turnpike, Suite 210
    • Phone: 959.867.1308
    • Fax: 860.871.0220
  • Primary Care Vernon
    • 520 Hartford Turnpike, Suite M
    • Phone: 959.867.1276
    • Fax: 860.875.6271
    • Cardiology – Manchester
    • 18 Haynes St., Upper Level
    • Phone: 959.867.1321
    • Fax: 860.646.0844
  • Endocrinology – Vernon
    • 460 Hartford Turnpike, Suite A
    • Phone: 959.867.1317
    • Fax: 860.896.4876
  • Surgery – Manchester
    • 29 Haynes St., Suite B
    • Phone: 959.867.1318
    • Fax: 860.646.8885
  • Nephrology – Vernon
    • 281 Hartford Turnpike, Suite 210
    • Phone: 860.872.8563
    • Fax: 860.870.4857
  • Orthopedic Surgery – South Windsor
    • 2800 Tamarack Ave., Suite 104
    • Phone: 959.867.1318
    • Fax: 860.533.4698
  • Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine – Manchester
    • 29 Haynes St., Suite D
    • Phone: 959.867.1320
    • Fax: 860.648.0607
  • CorpCare – South Windsor
    • 2800 Tamarack Ave., Suite 001
    • Phone: 860.716.3382
  • Evergreen Imaging – South Windsor
    • 2800 Tamarack Ave., Suite 002
    • Phone: 860.716.3816
  • Outpatient Behavioral Health – Manchester, includes Child/Adolescent Behavioral Health Services
    • 150 North Main St.
    • Phone: 860.268.7374
  • Tolland Imaging Center – Tolland
    • 6 Fieldstone Commons, Suite E
    • Phone: 959.929.7888
    • Fax: 860.896.4849
  • Urgent Care – South Windsor
    • 2800 Tamarack Ave., Suite 105
    • Phone: 860.734.3481
  • Women's Center For Wellness – South Windsor
    • 2600 Tamarack Ave., Suite 100
    • Phone: 860.716.5310

Impact on Waterbury HEALTH

Waterbury Health said it is continuing to use paper records.

The health group said the outage continues to affect some outpatient services, mostly X-ray and blood draw and some patient appointments.

Patients can call the Patient Appointment Information Line at 203-573-6595.

Waterbury Health is unable to provide services at the following locations:

  • Waterbury HEALTH outpatient blood draw locations (Waterbury Hospital Outpatient Blood Draw, 64 Robbins Street is open).
  • Waterbury Hospital Imaging Middlebury, Southbury

