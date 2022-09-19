David Krejci: It Would Be ‘Awesome' to Play With David Pastrnak, Taylor Hall

Krejci excited about possibility of playing on line with Pastrnak, Hall originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Bruins fans are very excited about the possibility of the team having a second line featuring David Krejci at center with Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak on the wings.

And it turns out Krejci, who recently returned to the B's after playing a season in his native Czech Republic, is pretty pumped about the potential line combo, too.

"That would, obviously, be awesome," Krejci told reporters Monday. "They're two of the best players in the league. If I get a chance to play with them or at least one of them, that would be great. I've played with both of them in the past, so the chemistry shouldn't be a problem -- just get up to speed and talk a lot in the locker room and on the ice. But I think it would be fine."

Krejci played briefly with Hall after the Bruins acquired the veteran left winger late in the 2020-21 regular season. In 16 regular season games, the B's outscored opponents 14-1 in the 193:13 of 5-on-5 ice time that Krejci and Hall played together. It's not a large sample size, but the results were strong enough to show a real chemistry between the two.

One player who already has good chemistry with Krejci is Pastrnak, even though they rarely played together during the veteran center's first stint in Boston.

"I hadn't played with him the whole last year, and then he came to (the World Championships) after these guys lost in the first round, and it seemed like I had played with him the whole season," Krejci explained.

"We have a good chemistry. We don't need to practice much together. We just go out there and do our thing."

🎥 David Krejci on his first day back with the #NHLBruins at @WarriorIceArena: "Pretty cool. I was really excited. Just meeting all the guys, obviously lots of new faces...it was really nice. I was excited, it was a good first day." pic.twitter.com/jmzY2Mbm8Z — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 19, 2022

With Brad Marchand expected to miss at least the first month of the season rehabbing from offseason surgery, the Bruins will need their second line -- aka the Krejci line -- to carry a sizeable portion of the scoring burden early on.

That isn't a huge concern, though. Krejci, as an elite playmaker, should be able to maximize the offensive production of Pastrnak and Hall if they get a chance to play alongside each other.