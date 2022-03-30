Deaths of 2 People in Seymour, Conn. Likely Murder-Suicide: PD

Police are investigating the deaths of two people in Seymour and said the deaths are likely murder-suicide.

Officers responded to Manners Avenue around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday after getting a 911 call stating that two elderly people had died in their home.

When police arrived to the home, they said they found the man who had called them.

According to investigators, the man told police he was concerned about his parents and could not get in touch with them. The man drove to their home, found both of his parents dead and then immediately called 911, police added.

Authorities said the deaths are likely a domestic-related murder-suicide. Investigators have not released the identities of the two people who died.

There is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.