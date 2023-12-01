DEEP makes arrest in boating accident that left 1 dead, several others injured in Portland, Conn.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said they have arrested a man in connection to a boating accident that left one dead and several others injured in Portland last year.

Officials said they arrested Kerry Sheltra, 55, for his role in the deadly single-vessel boat accident. It happened on July 10, 2022 just north of Petzold's Marina.

There were eight people on board the boat, two of which were minors between the ages of six and 12. Officials said the boat collided with the shoreline, causing one death, two serious life-altering injuries and three other non-life threatening injuries.

The identity of the man that died is unknown. DEEP said all eight passengers were ejected from the boat due to the impact of the crash.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Sheltra, who is from Rocky Hill, was arrested on manslaughter charges Friday. He also faces charges for second-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor, according to police.

He was released on a $50,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Dec. 7.

Investigators did not provide any additional information about what led to Sheltra's arrest. The investigation remains ongoing.