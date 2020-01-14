Election 2020

Democrats Face Off Before Iowa Caucuses

Follow the debate live here.

Sharper jabs are expected as a tighter field of Democrats takes the stage for Tuesday night's final debate before Iowa's leadoff presidential caucuses.

Just six candidates -- Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, former Vice President Joe Biden, billionaire activist Tom Steyer and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg -- are gathering in Des Moines, all anxious for a televised boost before the Feb. 3 caucuses that could give one or more of them momentum for the primaries that will then come hot and heavy. Or the Iowa results could all but end their White House hopes.

