South Sudan

Diplomat From South Sudan Accused of Rape in NYC is Released After Invoking Immunity

Charles Oliha, 46, was arrested Sunday after the alleged assault in an apartment. He is back in South Sudan and has been suspended by the nation's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The flag of South Sudan (C) flies outside the United Nations after a flag raising ceremony on the day the General Assembly voted to admit the newly formed nation of South Sudan to the UN July 14, 2011 at UN headquarters in New York.
A diplomat from South Sudan accused of raping a woman in New York City over the weekend has been released due to his diplomatic immunity, officials said. 

Charles Oliha, 46, a diplomat with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Sudan, allegedly pushed his way into the victim’s apartment Sunday at midnight and raped her two separate times, two sources with the New York Police Department told NBC New York. 

The woman reported to police that on Sunday at midnight she arrived to her building and the suspect opened the front door, followed her up the steps and forced his way into her apartment, the NYPD said. He forced her to engaged in sexual intercourse then fled, police said. 

The victim was taken to Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center for evaluation, the police sources said. 

