Doordash driver charged after driving into body of water in Middleton

A Doordash driver has been charged after driving their car into a body of water in Middleton, MA on Friday morning.

Middleton Police said they responded to a call at around 11:40 a.m. for a car in a body of water in the woods.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and said they were following their GPS to an address in Middleton while trying to deliver for Doordash and ended up driving into the water, according to authorities.

The car was located down a dirt path behind 18 Kenney Rd., according to police.

Authorities say the driver was transported to beverly Hospital.

The car was towed from the scene and did not appear to have any leakage into the body of water, police say.

The driver was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle and authorities have requested to have their license suspended.