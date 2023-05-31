Duncan Robinson Had Hilarious Reason for Taunting Celtics Fans During Game 7

Duncan Robinson had hilarious reason for taunting C's fans during Game 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Duncan Robinson couldn't resist the opportunity to taunt Boston Celtics fans toward the end of the Miami Heat's Game 7 victory.

Robinson's backdoor cut layup put the Heat up 21 points with just over six minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Knowing the game was out of reach for Boston, he held his hand up to his ear to egg on the TD Garden crowd.

It was a relatively tame celebration from the undrafted sharpshooter, but it turns out there's a hilarious story behind it. It all stemmed from Robinson being added to a group chat filled with Boston fans after the Celtics' Game 6 win.

The New England native, who attended Williams College in Massachusetts, shared the details on JJ Redick’s The Old Man and the Three podcast.

"I still have the same number from when I was in high school. My number got put in a group chat somewhere. It was a massive group chat," Robinson said. "So after we lose Game 6, my phone is blowing up from all these random New England numbers. Like, 'Get (expletive), Celtics in seven.' They're sending me memes of the Curt Schilling bloody sock. And it's just all these random numbers. It's like 70 texts, and I'm like, 'What is going on?' I'm also pissed because I'm on the heels of this bone-crushing loss, not to mention I missed some shots down the stretch.

"So I'm in my feels and I'm really worked up about it. I'm like, 'Who the (expletive) gave out my number? How the (expletive) did this happen?' So then I start thinking. I'm creating all these scenarios in my head. I'm like, 'If I get the chance and I go into the Garden, I'm going to do something.' And I didn't know what it was going to be.

"Honestly, probably a little underwhelming, but you would be shocked at how many people that really bothered. Some people loved it, and then obviously all of the people who are bitter back home are like, 'That was so unnecessary. Classless.' All that stuff, but whatever."

Duncan Robinson on his game 7 celebration 😭 pic.twitter.com/krJpBBBZYS — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) May 31, 2023

Robinson admitted he wished the taunt came during a more memorable performance. The 29-year-old scored only 10 points in the Heat's Game 7 victory.

Still, he was a thorn in Boston's side during the series. He scored 15 and 22 points in Miami's Game 2 and 3 wins, respectively. Altogether, he averaged 11.4 points while shooting 55.6 percent from the floor (48.4 percent from 3).

Robinson and the Heat now will meet the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals. That series begins Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET.