Eduardo Rodriguez to Start ALCS Game 3 for Red Sox Vs. Astros

Manager Alex Cora made the announcement Sunday, adding that right-hander Nick Pivetta is "likely" to start Game 4 but is available out of the bullpen in Game 3 if needed.

Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series vs. the Houston Astros.

Rodriguez started Games 1 and 4 of the American League Division Series vs. the Tampa Bay Rays. The southpaw lasted only 1 2/3 innings of Boston's Game 1 loss, but he made up for the rough outing with a strong performance in the series clincher. He allowed only two runs on three hits in five innings of work to propel Boston to a 6-5 victory.

Jose Urquidy will get the Game 3 start for Houston. The right-hander posted an 8-3 record with a 3.62 ERA in 2021.

The Red Sox tied the ALCS at one game apiece with a 9-5 win over the Astros on Sunday. First pitch for Game 3 is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET Monday at Fenway Park. 

