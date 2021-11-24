Police Searching for Possibly Armed Suspects in Sherborn

Police in Sherborn, Massachusetts, say they are searching for multiple suspects who may be armed on Wednesday morning.

The suspects are wanted in connection with a carjacking, police said. A heavy police presence is at the scene and Massachusetts State Police are providing air support for the search.

The search is centered around the North Main Street area.

Due to the ongoing police search, an elementary school in Sherborn has canceled classes on Wednesday.

Middle and high school students from Sherborn have also been told to stay home, the superintendent's office said. Students from Dover who attend the middle/high school are at school but have a scheduled half day.

Schools in neighboring Natick are sheltering in place due to the search.

Natick police said the suspects stole a motor vehicle and crashed it in Sherborn near the Natick town line. They said reports indicate that the suspects fled on foot and may be armed.

Route 27 north and southbound are currently closed in the area of Eliot and Butler streets due to the ongoing police activity, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said.

In #Sherborn, Rt 27 NB & SB closed in area of Eliot St & Butler St due to police activity. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 24, 2021

No further information was immediately available.