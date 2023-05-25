Embrace Boston Announces Second Annual, Star-Studded Juneteenth Festival

Embrace Boston will host the second annual Embrace Ideas Festival, June 14-16, 2023, in the three days leading up to the Juneteenth holiday weekend. The festival, grounded in arts, ideas, culture and public scholarship, is an annual celebration of Juneteenth, uplifting the communities that have long celebrated it and inspiring all people to embrace the concept in building a new national “monument” together.

As Boston establishes its role as an epicenter of the Juneteenth holiday, Embrace Boston invites the community to experience keynotes, panels, and live music that will shine a light on how to interrupt zero-sum game thinking in relation to racial justice and realizing a democracy worthy of its communities through this year’s theme – "Here and Present, The Art of Reclaiming Space and Time".

“We want The Embrace Ideas Festival to create a greater sense of inclusivity around America’s first true Independence Day,” said Imari Paris Jeffries, executive director of Embrace Boston. “This annual celebration will provide our communities with the necessary tools for all people to celebrate the Holiday, and in turn, create a safe space for learning, ideas, and enjoying music together.”

The festival will kick off with Embrace Boston’s first-ever Juneteenth Concert on the Boston Common. At the first formal event at "The Embrace" memorial since its unveiling, the team will be joined by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who will perform alongside The Embrace Choir. On the festival's final day, Embrace Boston will host “The Embrace Honors,” awarding community leaders and Roxbury’s own for their commitment and leadership for being a catalyst for change in our communities.

“I’m grateful to Embrace Boston for creating community spaces to uplift and celebrate Black voices at their Juneteenth Festival,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said. “I look forward to coming together through music, community and conversation to share and reflect on experiences.”

Following the ceremony, Embrace Boston will kick off the Juneteenth weekend with The Embrace Ideas Block Party at Roxbury Community College, which aims to celebrate artistic expression through a lively party headlined by Grammy Award-nominated music producer and DJ Just Blaze. This evening celebration will be a joyful night of dancing, music, and community.

Festival programming, panelists, and notable attendees to include:

Wednesday, June 14: Embrace Inaugural Juneteenth Concert Location: Boston Common Latoyia Edwards, NBC Boston Universal, Juneteenth Concert Host Michelle Wu, Boston Mayor The Embrace Choir along with Amandi Music and other musical ensembles across the city



Wednesday, June 14: Unearthing History and Monumentalizing the Truth Location: The Boston Foundation Dr. Lee Pelton, President/CEO, The Boston Foundation, Moderator Annette Gordon Reed, Best-Selling Author, Keynote Speaker Imari Paris Jeffries, Executive Director, Embrace Boston Hank Willis Thomas, Artist, Designer of The Embrace Memorial Jha D. Amazi, Designer, spoken artist, and “SpaceMaker”



Thursday, June 15: Creativity is the Center of Black Resistance Location: Massachusetts College of Art and Design Nikole Hannah-Jones, Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of the 1619 Project, Keynote Speaker Destiny Palmer, Artist, Moderator DJ Real P, Artist Theo Tyson, Curator Jenee Osterheldt, Boston Globe, Moderator SPRAT, model and creative Rixy, visual artist/muralist



Friday, June 16: "Who Made the Potato Salad?" Location: Roxbury Community College Elle Simone, Culinary Maverick and Founder of SheChef Productions, Moderator Emmanuel Mervil, Boston Food Influencer Krayla Brice, Founder and Head Chef, KrayPlates Robert Lewis Jr., Boys & Girls Club Of Boston Kim Janey, Former Mayor of Boston



Friday, June 16: "Embrace Ideas Festival Block Party" Location: Roxbury Community College Just Blaze, DJ & Grammy Award-nominated record producer (Jay Z, Beyonce, Drake, Eminem, Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, T.I.) ReaL P, Artist/DJ, one of Boston Magazine’s 150 Most Influential Bostonians (2023), creator of Silk, Boston’s largest R&B party Ed O.G., Boston Hip-Hop pioneer Culture curators ReaL P, Where’s Nasty and The Soca Cowboys will present live versions of their premiere parties from the festival stage.



In addition to streaming the festival, Embrace Boston’s official media partner, NBC10 Boston, will be airing their latest film, “Welcoming The Embrace” on Monday, June 19, at 7 p.m. The film will also premiere in person, along with a panel discussion, during the Roxbury Film Festival later in the month.

“We truly appreciate our media partnership with Embrace Boston and are honored to be the exclusive media partners for the Embrace Ideas Festival surrounding the celebration of Juneteenth,” said Chris Wayland, president and general manager of the Boston stations of NBC. “We aim to use our numerous platforms to amplify the work and message of Embrace Boston surrounding this critically important and joyous holiday.”

Tickets are going fast. Guests can check availability at the Embrace Ideas Festival website and check out major event sponsors to date.