New Hampshire

Employees tied up at gunpoint during armed robbery at New Hampshire business

The suspect was last seen walking south on Route 28 toward Methuen

By Thea DiGiammerino

Salem, NH Police Department

Police are searching for a man accused of tying up employees at a New Hampshire business during an armed robbery on Wednesday.

Salem, New Hampshire, police say they got a 911 call from the LoanMax on Route 28 Wednesday. The caller said the suspect, armed with a gun, tied up the employees but no one was hurt. Investigators did not specify what, if anything, was taken.

The suspect was last seen walking south on Route 28 toward Methuen. He is described as male in his 50s or 60s, around 6-foot-2, wearing a face mask, glasses, a black ballcap, blue hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, black shoes and a black backpack.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Salem Police Department at 603-893-1911.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More New Hampshire news

New Hampshire Sep 25

NH announces 2 cases of Powassan, one case of Jamestown Canyon virus

Concord Sep 26

Box truck crashes into I-93 guardrail when driver loses control in New Hampshire

NH Primary Aug 29

New Hampshire Primary 2024 candidate tracker

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us