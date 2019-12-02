Boston

Evacuation Slide Falls From Jet Approaching Logan Airport

Police in Milton alerted the FAA that the slide had been found in a resident's yard

Authorities say no one was hurt when an evacuation slide fell from an airliner into the yard of a suburban Boston home.

A company spokeswoman confirmed that the uninflated slide fell from a Delta Air Lines flight from Paris inbound to Boston's Logan International Airport at about noon Sunday.

"Delta is investigating an inflatable over-wing slide that was retrieved following an aircraft’s landing into Boston’s Logan Airport," the airline said in a statement. "The flight landed without incident and taxied to the gate under its own power."

The Federal Aviation Administration says the pilot reported a loud noise as the plane approached Logan and landed safely.

Police in Milton, which is south of Boston, alerted the FAA that the slide had been found in a resident's yard.

"Of course, we were very scared," said Qiao Qiao Wan, who lives in the home where the slide fell.

It was so heavy that her husband could not lift it.

"We do a lot of yard work. My husband, and my daughter, everybody can get hurt if it happened at different time points," she said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, and there was no major damage.

"We feel like we are very lucky, actually," Wan said.

