Everett Police Searching for Missing 92-Year-Old Woman

Police in Everett, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help in locating a 92-year-old woman who went missing Tuesday morning.

Police said that Virginia Scoppa went missing from 130 Francis St. shortly after 9 a.m.

She is described as being 5 feet tall, with blond hair. She was last seen wearing a grey bathrobe. She has mobility issues, so she could have a cane with her.

Anyone who sees Scoppa is asked to call Everett police at 617-389-2120.