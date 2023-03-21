everett

Everett Police Searching for Missing 92-Year-Old Woman

Virginia Scoppa went missing from 130 Francis St. shortly after 9 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

Everett Police

Police in Everett, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help in locating a 92-year-old woman who went missing Tuesday morning.

Police said that Virginia Scoppa went missing from 130 Francis St. shortly after 9 a.m.

She is described as being 5 feet tall, with blond hair. She was last seen wearing a grey bathrobe. She has mobility issues, so she could have a cane with her.

Anyone who sees Scoppa is asked to call Everett police at 617-389-2120.

