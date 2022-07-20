Ex-Boyfriend, Person of Interest in Harvard Woman's Death Had Violent Criminal Past

Matthew Davis, the ex-boyfriend and a person of interest in the death of Mary Anderson of Harvard, Massachusetts, had a violent criminal history, according to court documents obtained by NBC10 Boston.

Davis, who was fatally shot Tuesday night during a confrontation with police in Vermont, was indicted in 2009 in connection with a stabbing incident in Pittsfield earlier that year.

According to a Pittsfield police report, Davis reportedly hid in a closet in the apartment of the mother of his two children. The woman told police she was in bed with another man around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 17, 2009, when Davis came out of the bedroom closet where he had been hiding and began attacking the man with a knife.

Vermont State Police said the man's name was being withheld pending notification of family, but Massachusetts State Police confirmed Matthew Davis -- Mary Anderson's ex-boyfriend who was wanted for questioning in her death -- was the person who was fatally shot Tuesday night during the confrontation with Vermont State Police and the Brattleboro Police Department.

The man got out of the bed and ran to the front door located down a set of stairs, the police report said. The woman told police that as the man was fleeing "he was yelling that he needed help and that he was dying."

At this point, the woman said she got out of bed and ran to her upstairs neighbor's residence. She said as she did this, she passed Davis in the living room, "and he had a knife in his hand." She said she believed it might have been one of her kitchen knives.

The woman said she ran upstairs via an indoor fire escape and banged on the door until her neighbor let her in and they called police.

The neighbor later told police that she had let Davis into the apartment around 7:30 the previous evening through the same fire escape after he knocked on her door and said he had lost his key.

Sheila Anderson said it's just heart wrenching to think of what her daughter went through the past four days. The 23-year-old from Harvard, Massachusetts, had last been seen Saturday night before her body was discovered in her truck early Tuesday morning in Brattleboro, Vermont.

When they arrived at the scene, police said they observed "a large quantity of blood on the floor" of the front porch. The window to the front door had been broken out and was also covered in blood.

Police said they searched the apartment for Davis, but he had already left the area.

Shortly before 7 a.m., police received a report from a nearby resident saying that a person was lying in a driveway. Police responded to the scene and found Davis lying down, hiding between a snowbank and a fence. He was patted down and a small razor knife was found in his jacket pocket.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Pittsfield Police Department, the report said, where he was booked for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was later indicted on charges of armed assault to murder, armed assault and burglary, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and entering at night and wound up serving time in prison.

Davis, 34, of Fitchburg, who was wanted for questioning in Anderson's disappearance and death, was shot and killed by Vermont State Police and Brattleboro police on Tuesday night. Police said they found Davis just before 8 p.m. walking in West Brattleboro, armed with a knife.

Police said they performed "life-saving measures" on Davis but he died from his injuries at the scene.

Anderson had been found dead earlier in the day in Brattleboro. She had been missing since last weekend, when she was last seen leaving a friend's house in Hudson, New Hampshire.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the case of Mary Anderson's death as well as the fatal shooting of Davis, which is being conducted by Vermont State Police, Massachusetts State Police, Harvard police, Brattleboro police and prosecutors in Vermont and Massachusetts.