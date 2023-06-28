Family of estranged wife killed in East Hartford, Conn. seeks justice

Members of East Hartford’s Andra Valcinord’s family were at Manchester Superior Court, heartbroken and shocked as her estranged husband, 57-year-old Wilkid Valcinord, was arraigned for murder.

“He didn’t have to do that to her. He didn’t have to do that,” said Andra’s sister Linele Hill.

“We just want answers. Why would he take her from us? Why would he do this to us?” said Adrina Henry.

According to the arrest warrant, Valcinord was found dead on June 18 in her East Hartford home. She had been stabbed and was lying in a pool of blood.

An arrest warrant obtained by NBC Connecticut states that Andra Valcinord's daughter-in-law found her lying on the floor while dropping dogs off at the home. The daughter-in-law ran out of the home screaming and was located by a neighbor, according to police.

“To cut her up like that. It’s just not fair,” said Henrietta Anderson.

Through several security cameras, official documents say investigators tracked a white van with a "blood-like substance" from the area near the crime scene in East Hartford to the area of Wilkid Valcinord’s home in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

After DNA testing, officials say that blood-like substance was consistent with DNA found at the scene of the crime, helping lead to an arrest on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Valcinord was arraigned in Manchester, where his bail was increased from $2.5 million to $3.5 million.

“That’s why we’re here. So that justice is served on the day we lay her to rest,” said Nakisha Lester.

According to court documents, Wilkid Valcinord denied any involvement in the incident. In a Facebook post from June 19, an account with his name asked for community help to find his wife’s killer.

“It’s disgusting. It’s disgusting. Horrible,” one family member said.

Wilkid Valcinord is currently being held at the Hartford Correctional Center with his next court date scheduled for July 12 in Hartford.