Methuen

FBI Conducting Investigation in Methuen

Few details have been released, but the agency said there is no threat to public safety

By Marc Fortier

NBC10 Boston

The FBI's Boston office says its Evidence Response Team is on scene in Methuen, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning in connection with "an ongoing investigation."

No other details are being released at this time, the FBI said, but they said there is no threat to public safety.

According to The Eagle-Tribune, FBI agents are searching a property near Milk and Pleasant Valley streets looking for a body.

Methuen officials told the newspaper the search is part of a "cross-border operation" involving law enforcement in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Multiple agencies are reportedly involved.

