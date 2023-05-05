Mendon

Fiery Crash Shuts Down Route 16 in Mendon

There was no immediate word on injuries

By Marc Fortier

Mendon Police

A fiery crash has shut down a portion of Route 16 in Mendon, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. by Mendon police. They said Route 16 (Uxbridge Road) was closed between Thornton Street and Hartford Avenue West. Motorists are urged to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

A photo shared by police showed a pickup truck that appeared to have struck a utility pole consumed in flames, with a pillar of black smoke extending into the air.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

No further details were released by police.

More Massachusetts stories

Newburyport 3 hours ago

Lawmakers Demand Answers Following Deadly Chemical Explosion at Newburyport Pharmaceutical Plant

retail 3 hours ago

Christmas Tree Shops — the Beloved New England Chain —to File for Bankruptcy: Report

This article tagged under:

Mendon
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us