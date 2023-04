Firefighters were battling a fire in a large home in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

The fire broke out shortly after 6 a.m. on Quigley Avenue.

Aerial footage showed heavy flames and smoke coming from the building, with multiple police and fire vehicles surrounding it.

No details on the fire were immediately available from fire officials.