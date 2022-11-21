Homes Being Evacuated Due to Wind-Driven Fire in New London, Conn.

Emergency crews evacuated homes on Mott Avenue in New London because of a wind-driven fire that has destroyed one residence and caused significant damage to two others.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital to be treated for an injury. No additional information was immediately available on the injury.

Firefighters from several departments responded to the fire, including from Norwich and Waterford.

Waterford Emergency Management said power is out in the southeast area of town due to the fire.

They said Eversource shut down the circuit for safety reasons and power is expected to be restored at noon.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.

Heavy smoke from the fire was visible from sky cameras.

Check back for updates on this developing story.