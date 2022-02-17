First Alert for Damaging Wind Gusts, Potential Outages Overnight

The mild wind expected in New England wasted no time cranking up Thursday and a First Alert continues for NBC10 Boston and NECN for strengthening gusts capable of scattered power outages overnight Thursday.

Records were set even before midday Thursday in some of New England, with Worcester, Massachusetts, and Manchester, New Hampshire, surpassing their previous records of 56 degrees set in 1981 and 2011, respectively.

Other record high temperatures likely will fall, including Boston’s record of 61 degrees from 1981, with Burlington, Vermont (53), Portland, Maine (58), and Concord, New Hampshire (58), all looking especially vulnerable.

It's only 10am and the temps are nearing 60! Records will fall today.



Boston 61 (forecast 64)

Worcester 56 (forecast 59) pic.twitter.com/5yd4xTUGoq — Pete Bouchard NBC10 Boston (@PeteNBCBoston) February 17, 2022

The warmth won’t fade much overnight Thursday, even as scattered evening showers become a steadier rain from northwest to southeast, from late day to late evening, respectively – winds from the southwest will crank all night long and keep many communities in the 50s!

With strongest gusts expected midnight to 8 AM, great idea to get an early start this evening charging cell phones or other electronics you'll want alive in the early AM. Trash day tomorrow? If you can swing it, probably best to put the barrels out in the AM not tonight. pic.twitter.com/Id4CDocRke — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) February 17, 2022

Of course, the roaring overnight wind from the southwest not only will keep some New Englanders awake as it gusts beyond 50 mph – and over 60 mph for some – but also will send a collection of tree limbs crashing down for scattered overnight power outages that will last into Friday morning.

Not a lot of rain today, sprinkles or a light shower infrequently, sun fades as clouds increase, winds gust to 50 mph...then increase with some gusts 60+ in spots midnight to 8 AM, accompanied by a round of downpours. Scattered outages still expected. pic.twitter.com/waaFz2Mwnu — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) February 17, 2022

As a sharp, well-defined cold front approaches from the west, rain will focus to downpours between midnight and 8 a.m. Friday, combining with melting snow to form big puddles and some urban street flooding to slow the morning commute.

By middle to late morning Friday, the cold front will pass through New England, shifting the wind direction to blow from the northwest and starting a quick flow of colder air from Canada that will take early morning temperatures around 60 degrees and send them crashing into the 20s by evening!

Although this comes with a clearing sky after any mountain flurries end, a new disturbance approaches from the west Saturday with enough energy aloft to prompt scattered snow showers, though accumulations should be little if any except for northern New England, where a coating to two inches of snow is possible.

By Sunday, dry and cool air dominates for a bright sky ahead of a renewed warming trend in the first half of next week, with high temperatures returning to the 50s. There will be a lot of cold air bundled across the border in Canada, however, so by week’s end that cold will probably press southward into New England, and with a feed of disturbances aloft in an active jet stream pattern, a messy winter combination of precipitation is possible Thursday or Friday Our First Alert Team will be able to fine tune that as we get closer.