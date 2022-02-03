First Alert

FIRST ALERT: Friday Storm Brings 1-2 Feet of Snow North, Icy Mess in Greater Boston

Road conditions are expected to be treacherous for the morning commute

By Meteorologist Tania Leal

It’s a rainy day and our temperatures above freezing are not going anywhere Thursday afternoon. We’ll remain with highs in the 40s, cloudy skies and persistent rain.

As the frontal boundary pushes over northern New England first, it brings our wintry mix earlier in the northern states. We’re watching snow in the far North Country but we’ll be seeing more freezing rain and sleet overnight in southern Vermont, New Hampshire and along the Maine Turnpike.

As we watch a significant drop in our temperatures in the next 24 hours our chance of snow pushes further south but remains near the Massachusetts border with Vermont and New Hampshire. Our temperatures up in the higher elevations won’t be as cold to allow for the snow to come down to the south. So it’s now time for Ski Country to get its share of snow and ski lovers as well as our snowmobilers couldn’t be happier.

Our forecast is for 8 to 12 inches of snow in central New England with up to 18 inches in the highest elevations. Isolated high spots in Vermont could be watching for a bit more than this.

We’ll be drying out by Friday evening and this will set up the stage for our weekend outlook which will remain cool and quiet with highs in the 20s along sunny skies. Our next rain/snow chances will come again Tuesday and next Friday.

