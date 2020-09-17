Boston Business Journal

First Look: Proposed Updates to Boston Common

America's oldest public park is set to get a facelift

By Catherine Carlock, Boston Business Journal Real Estate Editor

A dog park, more seating and ornamental fencing: America's oldest public park is set to get a facelift.

Representatives from the city’s parks and recreation department and Reading-based design and engineering firm Weston & Sampson, along with nonprofit organization the Friends of the Public Garden, presented a master plan on Wednesday evening outlining proposed areas where the Boston Common could be updated and improved.

The city tapped Weston & Sampson last year to lead the master planning effort for the Common, with the goal “to deliver creative, innovative, and technically sound plans that can withstand heavy use, New England weather, and the test of time,” the company said.

Read more about this story in the Boston Business Journal.

