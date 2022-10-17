When Could New England See Its First Snowfall?

As New England continues to enjoy fall foliage, an early taste of winter is on its way to the Lower 48 this week. A rather strong area of low pressure in the higher altitudes will usher in Canadian air.

Freeze warnings and watches have been issued from the Midwest to deep south and across the Mississippi River Valley.

Widespread sub-freezing temperatures are on the way for as far south as Alabama, Mississippi and Arkansas.

Flurries were reported at Chicago-O’Hare just after 9 a.m., marking the first snow of the 2022-2023 season.

It's snowing at #Chicago-O'Hare as of 9:21 AM (on 10/17), so this will go down as officially the first snow of the 2022-2023 snow season for Chicago! #ilwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 17, 2022

Near the core of the cold air and with maximum ascent in the atmosphere, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan will see shovelable snowfall. Snow is even expected across western Pennsylvania.

While the system gets closer, it will bring rain – and only rain – showers across New England Monday and Tuesday.

But our first snow, on average isn’t too far away.

It’s typically Oct. 20 when Boston sees its first measurable snowfall. Measurable means anything equal to or greater than a tenth of an inch. An average October has two days with measurable snow -- the 20th and the 29th. An average November has seven days with measurable snow.

So while our chances for snow will be missed this go around, the frequency for measurable snowfall goes up.

While flakes won’t fly across New England this week, this system will bring a chillier weather for the middle of the week, compared to our mild start Monday.