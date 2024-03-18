More charges filed against former Conn. officer suspected in 3-state burglary spree

A former Glastonbury police officer who is suspected of committing more than 40 commercial burglaries in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island is accused of a burglary at a South Windsor restaurant, according to police.

South Windsor police said 37-year-old Patrick Hemingway, of Glastonbury, is suspected in a burglary at the Mill on the River Restaurant on April 24.

They said he broke into the building, damaged an exterior door and a safe door, but did not get into the safe.

Hemingway was arrested on March 8 and charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.

He remains in custody.

Charges against Hemingway have also been filed in Old Saybrook, Wethersfield, East Hampton, Shelton, Stratford and Manchester, according to online court records.