Former NH Corrections Officer Charged With Assaulting Inmate

A former New Hampshire corrections officer was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging him with assaulting an inmate earlier this year.

Todd Gordon, 51, of Dracut, Massachusetts, turned himself in to police in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Tuesday on a warrant stemming from an incident at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections in January. He is charged with two counts of second degree assault, one count of witness tampering and one count of criminal threatening.

Manchester police said they were notified by jail officials on Feb. 6 about an allegation of staff misconduct that had occurred on Jan. 31. A former inmate had accused a corrections officer of assaulting him while he was being prepared for transport to the New Hampshire State Prison.

The Department of Corrections asked Manchester police to look into the matter, and they opened an investigation. During their investigation, police said they identified the corrections officer as Gordon, a lieutenant at the jail, and determined that there was probable cause to issue a warrant for his arrest.

Gordon was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on May 26.