Gerber Is Searching for the 2023 ‘Spokesbaby'

It's time to select the 2023 Gerber Baby!

On May 31, Gerber launched its iconic Photo Search Contest to find the next Spokesbaby, an annual tradition since 2010.

This year, parents get to play along: Gerber is encouraging applicants to submit their own childhood photos (captured from birth to age 10) with their baby's application on Gerber's website between May 31 and June 10.

"Whether your baby looks just like you or you have a hilarious throwback image of yourself as a baby to share, Gerber wants to see pictures of both parent and child and hear more about your story," says a company press release.

Judges will search for entries with compelling stories and a memorable baby expression.

The new Gerber Spokesbaby will assume “Chief Growing Officer” and be featured on the brand’s social media channels and in marketing campaigns. The winner will also receive a $25,000 cash prize, a wardrobe from Gerber Childrenswear and a one-year supply of Gerber products, along with other treats from ezpz and BÉIS Travel.

To celebrate the contest's 13th anniversary, Gerber will make a matching donation to March of Dimes' maternal and infant health programs.

Last year's winner was Isa Slish, then 7 months, who was the first Gerber baby with a limb difference. Isa and her parents John and Meredith Edmond, Oklahoma, were informed she won on TODAY.

"Well this is unexpected!" remarked Meredith. "We're just so amazed. We couldn't think of a better company for her to be the face of."

“We hoped someone would see Isa’s spirit and her beautiful smile and eyes,” Meredith later told TODAY.com. “Isa’s limb difference is just one part of her.”

Earlier this year, Isa, who was born without her fibula and right femur, received a prosthetic leg and learned to take her first steps.

Lucas Warren was the first Gerber baby with Down syndrome when he was selected in 2018.

"He’s very outgoing and never meets a stranger,” Cortney, Lucas' mom, told TODAY.com. “He loves to play, loves to laugh and loves to make other people laugh.”

"He’s always Lucas first," added the mom. "We’re hoping when he grows up and looks back on this, he’ll be proud of himself and not ashamed of his disability."

And the very first Gerber Baby was Ann Turner Cook, a former English teacher who died at age 95 in 2022. Cook was selected by Gerber to represent the brand in 1928, after a friend submitted a sketch of her face. Cook captured hearts and remained the official Gerber Baby for more than 90 years.

