Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response on Friday afternoon.

Baker is scheduled to provide his regular daily coronavirus update at 1:30 p.m. He was originally scheduled to hold a second press conference at 3:30 p.m. to make a COVID-19 announcement at Eastern Bank's corporate headquarters in Boston but that has since been postponed.

The governor said Thursday that the latest models show that the coronavirus surge will occur in mid-April and the number of confirmed cases in the state could be as high as 172,000.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks at Boston's Logan International Airport, where the Patriots' jet had just brought a massive shipment of much-needed personal protective equipment to help health care workers fight coronavirus. (Note: The sound of jet engines in this video is loud.)

Baker said the latest data shows the number of confirmed cases will range between 47,000 and 172,000, about 0.7% to 2.5% of the state's population. Hospitalizations are expected to peak between April 10 and 20, he said, the much anticipated coronavirus surge.

If the current fatality rate were to hold, the range of infections Baker gave could be expected to lead to between 705 and 2,580 COVID-19 deaths. As of Thursday afternoon, Massachusetts had reported 8,966 confirmed cases and 154 deaths, while more than 5,000 people are officially under quarantine while they're monitored for symptoms. Public health officials reported 32 new deaths Thursday afternoon.

Baker said the reason the range of expected cases is so large is that there is still much that isn't known, including how long this will last.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker visited the field hospital being built to house non-critical coronavirus patients at Worcester's DCU Arena and discussed the investigation into the coronavirus deaths at a soldiers' home in Holyoke.

"This is unprecedented," he said. "It's hard to tell where the end is. I think of it as weeks and months and we'll get narrower the farther into it we get."

Though the Massachusetts models are based on data from Wuhan, China, Baker said he expects the fatality rate to be lower here, around 1.5%, due to the fact that the state has lower population density and enacted strict social distancing standards sooner than China. He also noted that Massachusetts has a much lower smoking rate.