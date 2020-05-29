Gov. Baker to Provide Update on Coronavirus in Mass.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is set to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response on Friday afternoon.

He is set to speak at 2 p.m. from the State House.

Offices in Boston are set to begin opening Monday. If the number of COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations continues to decline, the state will be able to move into the second phase of reopening, which includes restaurants, hotels and in-store retail. That could happen as early as June 8.

Baker is expected to release guidelines for allowing restaurants to reopen on Friday.

The overall number of confirmed COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic climbed to 6,640 on Thursday as another 93 deaths were reported.

The number of individuals in Massachusetts diagnosed with confirmed cases of COVID-19 closed in on 95,000 with 675 new cases reported.

The number of people currently hospitalized with the disease stood at about 2,112, down from about 2,800 two weeks ago. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care stood at 529 — down from 781 two weeks ago.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said restaurant owners could get more information on reopening guidelines as soon as Friday.

Baker said Thursday that Massachusetts' coronavirus numbers are "heading in the right direction," as the state continues with its phased approach to reopening.

"We've seen several days in a row now of promising results as we've entered Phase 1," Baker said. He said the average positive test rate and number of hospitalizations are decreasing, meaning people are playing their part by continuing to social distance, wear face coverings in public and practice good hygiene.

"The science, as we know on this, is clear," he added. "Doing these things is how we stop and kill the virus."

Mayor Marty Walsh announced that this year’s marathon has been cancelled due to public health concerns.

Baker was also asked Thursday about the announcement that the postponed Boston Marathon will not be held this September, and will instead go virtual.

"Obviously the marathon in Massachusetts and in Boston is an iconic event and it's almost like a rite of spring, along with Opening Day at Fenway," Baker said. "I think we've all concluded -- and I know this is not the answer anybody would want to hear -- for the time being we are better off being careful and cautious when it comes to really big events like that."

He said he thinks the City of Boston and the Boston Athletic Association made the right call by "erring on the side of caution," and said everyone is hoping the marathon will return next spring.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.