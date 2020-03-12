coronavirus

Gov. Baker to Update Public Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Gov. Charlie Baker is set to speak to the media in Pittsfield, Massachusetts Thursday amid the global coronavirus pandemic that has included nearly 100 cases in the Bay State.

As of Wednesday, Massachusetts had reported 95 cases of COVID-19, many of which were connected to a Biogen conference in Boston last month. According the the health department, seven of the cases are in Berkshire Country, where Pittsfield is located.

Baker was scheduled to meet with Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer and the city's director of public health, Gina Armstrong, to discuss coronavirus preparedness, planning and response. He was slated to speak with reporters at around 2 p.m.

On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency over the outbreak.

Schools across Massachusetts are canceling classes or moving to online-only educationmore than 1,000 people have been put in quarantine in the state and companies are sending workers home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, 77 of the cases spotted by Massachusetts health officials are associated with the Biogen employee conference held by the Cambridge biotech company from Feb. 24 to 27 at the Marriott Long Wharf in Boston, according to the Department of Public Health.

Six total Bay State coronavirus cases have been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, five more than had been confirmed before.

