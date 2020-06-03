State to Allow Limited In-Person School Graduation Ceremonies Starting July 6

School districts will be able to hold in-person graduation ceremonies beginning July, but they must follow certain health and safety restrictions, according to the governor.

We're letting school districts know that they can begin holding in-person graduation ceremonies beginning July 6, following certain health and safety protocols.



I'll have more details during my 4PM news briefing today. Tune in! — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) June 3, 2020

More details, including possible limitations on size, are expected to be unveiled in a news conference at 4 p.m., which you can watch here in this article.

Yesterday, Conn. saw its lowest single-day number of coronavirus-related fatalities since March with 8 new deaths. The death toll in the state stands at 3,972 people.

There were 239 new cases yesterday, bringing the total to 42,979, and hospitalizations continued to fall, according to data from the state Department of Public Health.