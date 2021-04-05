More than 2 Million Vaccines Administered Across CT; Positivity Rate at 3.28%

The state's coronavirus positivity rate remains steady at 3.28% and 19 more deaths have been reported since Friday.

Hospitalizations decreased by 15, with a total of 484 in the state.

Even with many families celebrating Easter this weekend, COVID-19 testing was still high. Over 82,000 tests were performed and 2,699 came back positive.

The death toll is now 7,923.

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate was 3.5% Friday.

More than 2 Million Vaccines Administered

The state announced that more than two million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered across Connecticut.

Over 1.3 million first and single doses have been administered and nearly 810,000 people are fully vaccinated, according to state officials.

Below is a breakdown of percentages of people vaccinated per age group:

65 and up: 82%

55 and up: 75%

45 and up: 67%

16 and up: 45%

Gov. Ned Lamont said that after the hiccup with Johnson & Johnson last week, the state will receive approximately 288,000 doses this week.

"There will be outdoor parades, there will be outdoor parades," Lamont said in a press conference on Monday.

Lamont said he will provide more guidance for school districts about holding proms in the next week, but he is hopeful that as long as students follow social distancing requirements and wear masks, they could happen.

The governor said the state is working to protect the younger demographic by bringing vaccine clinics to them. This comes as Connecticut sees some flair-ups in the 16 to 44 age range.

How to Get an Appointment for a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

By phone: Call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for scheduling at select sites.

Online: Schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System.

Fill out the form to let the Department of Public health know you are interested in creating an account in VAMS. If you are currently eligible to receive the vaccine then you should receive an email from VAMS to complete your registration within 12 hours. Click here to create an account. Check for an email from no-reply@mail.vams.cdc.gov. Click on the link in the email and create your account. You will be prompted to retrieve a code that will be emailed to you. You will need to create a password and store it in a safe place. If you forgot your password, the "forgot password" link on the login page can only be used if you have created a password as part of your VAMS registration. Complete your VAMS registration. The first question that will be asked in VAMS is “Have you already registered as a vaccine recipient with VAMS?” The answer to this question is “No.” Questions with a red asterisk are mandatory. Insurance information does not need to be entered. You will be prompted to share some additional information about yourself. In order for VAMS to recognize your option chosen for race, click on your choice in the box on the left and click the right-pointing arrow to move your choice to the box on the right. Use your zip code to search for clinics near you in VAMS. The system will automatically search for clinics within a 10-mile radius of your zip code, but you may choose up to 100 miles from the dropdown menu, which might provide more clinic locations in your search results. You might need to check multiple clinic locations to find an available appointment. Find a slot that works for you, and book your appointment.

Providers With Their Own Vaccine Sign-Ups