Governor Extends COVID-19 State of Emergency for CT to February

The governor has extended the state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic until Feb. 9, 2021.

The emergency, declared in March, was scheduled to expire on Sept. 9 and the governor said the state of emergency must remain in place to effectively respond to the "unprecedented and ongoing global pandemic."

“We’ve come a long way from where we were when COVID-19 first hit Connecticut back in March, and working with our public health officials, other stakeholders, and residents, we’ve built an infrastructure that has taken our state to one of the lowest rates of transmission in the country,” Lamont said in a statement.

“But Connecticut is not out of the woods yet, and the executive orders we’ve put in place remain critical in our daily fight to contain COVID-19. Bringing an abrupt end to this state of emergency at this time would cripple our ability to quickly respond to new challenges and risk the hard work and sacrifices everyone has made to protect our state from this disease. Over the next several months, our administration will continue working with our partners in the legislature, in our municipalities, in our nonprofits, in our long-term care facilities, and in our hospitals to collaboratively combat this virus,” Lamont said in a statement.

On Monday, legislature extended the governor's emergency powers through Feb. 9, 2021.

